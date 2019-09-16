Wi-Fi 6 Launches Just in Time for New iPhones

Wi-Fi 6 launched today. It’s based on the 802.11ax standard and promises faster speeds, greater efficiency, and better performance.

Key Wi-Fi 6 Benefits

Higher data rates

Increased capacity

Performance in environments with many connected devices

Improved power efficiency

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. It will be useful for streaming ultra high-definition video, business applications that need high bandwidth and low latency, and the increased power efficiency should help improve iPhone battery life.

Further Reading:

[Most Everything to Know About Wi-Fi 6]

[iPhone 11’s U1 Chip Could Spark a Revolution]