Wi-Fi 6 Launches Just in Time for New iPhones

Wi-Fi 6 launched today. It’s based on the 802.11ax standard and promises faster speeds, greater efficiency, and better performance.
Key Wi-Fi 6 Benefits
- Higher data rates
- Increased capacity
- Performance in environments with many connected devices
- Improved power efficiency
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. It will be useful for streaming ultra high-definition video, business applications that need high bandwidth and low latency, and the increased power efficiency should help improve iPhone battery life.
