Will iPhone 13 Get iOS 26? We answer

Short answer: Yes. Every iPhone 13 model – iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max – is eligible to install iOS 26.

Why it’s supported: Apple’s official iOS 26 compatibility list covers iPhone 11 and newer, plus iPhone SE 2 and later. Since the iPhone 13 line launched in 2021, it sits comfortably within that window.

What you’ll get: The full iOS 26 visual refresh with Liquid Glass, updated Lock Screen effects, new Messages tricks like polls and custom backgrounds, smarter spam controls, and system polish across the board.

What you won’t get: The headline Apple Intelligence features are limited to newer devices. On iPhone 13 you’ll still benefit from the redesign and many day-to-day upgrades, but the on-device Apple Intelligence set remains reserved for supported models.

How to update: Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure you have a recent backup, over 10 GB free space if possible, and at least 50% battery or a charger connected.

Bottom line: If you’re on an iPhone 13, iOS 26 is a safe, worthwhile update for the fresh design and quality-of-life improvements. If you want Apple Intelligence specifically, you’ll need a newer iPhone.