Here’s How to Watch Apple’s WWDC 2018 Keynote Live Stream

Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference keynote event is scheduled for 10 AM pacific time on Monday, June 4th. You can watch the keynote live even if you aren’t there because Apple is streaming the presentation online. Here’s how to watch.

You can watch the keynote presentation on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad at Apple’s events webpage. You’ll need to use Safari to watch.

Apple also streams its keynotes on Apple TV so you can watch there, too. If you don’t see the channel already, it’ll show up on its own before the keynote starts.

Apple typically shows off the next versions of its operating systems and releases developer betas later in the day. This year we’re expecting to see previews of macOS 11.14, iOS 12, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12.

The Mac Observer will be on location in San Jose during WWDC so be sure to check in for our event coverage and interviews.

Worldwide Developer Conference 2018 runs from June 4th through June 8th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.