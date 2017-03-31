Under the Hood with APFS – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-31

APFS is part of macOS Sierra 10.12.4, but what does that mean for average users? Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to talk about what’s working and what isn’t, APFS performance compared to HFS+, and more.

