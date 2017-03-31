APFS is part of macOS Sierra 10.12.4, but what does that mean for average users? Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to talk about what’s working and what isn’t, APFS performance compared to HFS+, and more.
Under the Hood with APFS - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-31
Sponsors
Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Elgato’s Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.
One Comment Add a comment
I’m pretty sure that APFS is not part of macOS 10.12.4 (it is the filesystem in iOS 10.3 though).