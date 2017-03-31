Under the Hood with APFS – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-31

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

APFS is part of macOS Sierra 10.12.4, but what does that mean for average users? Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to talk about what’s working and what isn’t, APFS performance compared to HFS+, and more.

Under the Hood with APFS - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-31

1:32 PM Mar. 31st, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Elgato’s Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

