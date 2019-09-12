Apple Card 3% Club, NSA in NYT – TMO Daily Observations 2019-09-12

Kelly Guimont

@verso

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest 3% back offers on Apple Card, & a letter from the NSA in the NYT.

Apple Card 3% Club, NSA in NYT

3:10 PM Sep. 12th, 2019 | 00:31:56

Sponsors

MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo.

