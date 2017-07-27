Making Apple Watch a Cell Phone, TSA’s New Electronics Screening – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-27

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to debate whether or not the next Apple Watch will also be a cell phone, plus they talk about the TSA’s new rule requiring separate screening for electronics larger than a cell phone.

TDO 2017-07-27: Making Apple Watch a Cell Phone

2:19 PM Jul. 27th, 2017 | 00:25:52 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Elgato’s Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

