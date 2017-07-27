Making Apple Watch a Cell Phone, TSA’s New Electronics Screening – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-27

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to debate whether or not the next Apple Watch will also be a cell phone, plus they talk about the TSA’s new rule requiring separate screening for electronics larger than a cell phone.

TDO 2017-07-27: Making Apple Watch a Cell Phone John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to debate whether or not the next Apple Watch will also be a cell phone, plus they talk about the TSA’s new rule requiring separate screening for electronics larger than a cell phone.