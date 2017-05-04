Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company has created about 2 million developer jobs. John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to dive into those numbers, plus they look at a rendering of what may be the function bar area on this fall’s iPhone 8.
Apple's Developer Job Stats, iPhone 8 Function Bar - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-04
Sponsors
The Away Carry-On is loaded with great travel features like smooth rolling wheels, internal compression, and a built-in battery to charge your smartphone. It also comes with a lifetime warranty and 100-day no-risk trial. Use coupon code TDO at the Away website to save $20 and get free U.S. shipping.