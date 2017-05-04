Apple’s Developer Job Stats, iPhone 8 Function Bar – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-04

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company has created about 2 million developer jobs. John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to dive into those numbers, plus they look at a rendering of what may be the function bar area on this fall’s iPhone 8.

