Apple’s Developer Job Stats, iPhone 8 Function Bar – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-04

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company has created about 2 million developer jobs. John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to dive into those numbers, plus they look at a rendering of what may be the function bar area on this fall’s iPhone 8.

Apple's Developer Job Stats, iPhone 8 Function Bar - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-04

1:32 PM May. 4th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

