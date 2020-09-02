Charlotte is the Mac Observer’s UK Associate editor, based in London. A self described media junkie, she has also written for City A.M. (London’s daily business tabloid,) Computer Business Review, and The Times, amongst others. She is also a book author.
In this episode, Charlotte and I explore several streaming TV topics. We open with how Apple has built a coherent ecosystem that pleasantly entices customers to engage and stick with Apple TV+. Namely, strong content, theatrical releases such as Greyhound, services bundling, contingency bundling and quality content for kids. In part II, we explored research data from Reelgood that reveals how customers mix their streaming TV services. Reelgood published a fascinating, informative chart that we analyze. One upshot is that the newbies face an uphill battle. Charlotte knows her stuff, and it shows in this episode.
TMO UK Associate Editor Charlotte Henry (#7)
Charlotte is the Mac Observer’s UK Associate editor, based in London. A self described media junkie, she has also written for City A.M. (London’s daily business tabloid,) Computer Business Review, and The Times, amongst others. She is also a book author. In this episode, Charlotte...
Sponsors
Today our sponsor is MacPaw.
One of MacPaw’s apps I want to tell you about is CleanMyMac X.
CleanMyMac X is a beautifully designed application for managing clutter on your Mac. It shows you exactly what’s stored on your Mac revealing app leftovers and system junk that you didn’t know existed.
The app’s most popular feature is the Smart Scan. It examines your system for system log files and user cache that is no longer needed. Smart Scan also does a quick malware scan. Time to complete? A few seconds.
Designed for macOS 10.10 and higher, CleanMyMac X helps speed up even the oldest machines – the Maintenance feature offers multiple tweaks to optimize your slow system.
Installation takes just a couple of minutes.
CleanMyMac X has a trial mode, which allows you to try out the app’s features for free and decide whether it works for you.
Visit macpaw.com/podcast to purchase as subscription and use coupon code BGM2020 to receive 5% off. Click the “buy now” button, then scroll to the bottom of your screen to enter the code before completing your purchase.
CleanMyMac X is also now available in the Apple App Store.
So check it out. And thanks MacPaw for being our sponsor!
My Background Mode interview with Charlotte Henry
- Charlotte on Twitter.
- Charlotte’s home page.
- Charlotte’s first book: Not Buying It.
- Charlotte at The Mac Observer.
- Reelgood data discussed: “A Quarter of Netflix Subscribers Also Have Apple TV+”
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- Inside TMO’s Background Mode podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]