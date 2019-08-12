TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont – TMO Background Mode Interview

Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, a tech support guru, and a Founding Volunteer of App Camp for Girls.
Kelly first appeared here in December, 2015 to tell her career story and has returned many times for interesting technical and media discussions. In her 7th appearance, we chat about our favorite TV shows of late. John: Anne With an “E” (Netflix) and Outlander (Netflix). Kelly: Good Omens (Amazon), Stranger Things S3 (Netflix), and Battestar Galactica (SyFy). Join us as we explore together what’s great about these shows. We also put in a good word for Chuck Joiner’s new podcast Trek Favorites.
TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont
My Background Mode interview with Kelly Guimont
- Anne With an “E” (Netflix)
- Outlander (Netflix)
- Good Omens (Amazon)
- Stranger Things S3 (Netflix)
- Battlestar Galactica (SyFy)
- Battlestar Galactica FREE on SyFy.
- Chuck Joiner’s new podcast Trek Favorites.
