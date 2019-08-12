Foldable iPad Rumor, Affordable Products for College – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-12

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Martellaro and Andrew Orr to discuss rumors of a foldable iPad, including the question of what problem foldable devices solve. Andrew also has some recommendations for some affordable products for college students.

Foldable iPad Rumor, Affordable College Products Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Martellaro and Andrew Orr to discuss rumors of a foldable iPad, including the question of what problem foldable devices solve. Andrew also has some recommendations for some affordable products for college students.