IT Security Manager, NIST, Bob Gendler – BGM Interview

Bob Gendler is an IT Specialist in the Apple world and a Jamf guru. He holds a B.S. degree in Information Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He is now part of the Mac Management team at NIST, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, in Washington, D.C.
From a very early age, Bob fell into the world of Apple starting with an Apple IIgs and, as a teenager, a Power Mac 6100. Quickly, as an undergraduate, his specialty became system administration, and, later, that served him well landing the job at NIST. Bob filled me in on his latest project, the “macOS Security Compliance Project,” and the security problem the community faced with macOS. Basically, the new GitHub project leverages a library of scriptable actions which are mapped to compliance requirements in existing security guides or used to develop customized guidance. Bob nicely explains this crucial tool, his team, and who would benefit.
IT Security Manager, NIST, Bob Gendler
Bob Gendler is an IT Specialist in the Apple world and a Jamf guru. He holds a B.S. degree in Information Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He is now part of the Mac Management team at NIST, the National Institute of Standards and...
Sponsors
Today our sponsor is Linode.
Linode helps you design, develop and deploy in the cloud.
You can build dedicated CPU, distributed applications, hosted services, websites, and CI/CD environments. If it runs on Linux, it runs on Linode.
Linde is focused on simplicity, service, and value. Built using the most up to date hardware and a Next Generation Network backbone, Linode allows users to comply with in-country data protection requirements while taking advantage of all Linode’s technology and tools.
The goal is to maximize the benefit you receive from your cloud by making it cost-effective to deploy robust compute, storage, and networking services that meet your ever-changing performance needs.
Featured are native SSD storage, a 40 Gbit network, and industry leading processors
Pick from any of 10 worldwide data centers including the newest in Toronto.
Pay only for what you use with hourly billing across all plans and add-on services. Plus, 24 x 7 live customer support is always just a phone call away.
You’ll be able to deploy and maintain your infrastructure simply and cost effectively.
Plus, Linode’s tools make it easy to provision, secure, monitor, and back up your cloud.
To learn more, visit linode.com/BGM. All new customers will receive a $20 credit.
- The GitHub project.
- macOS Security Compliance Project – Wiki.
- TMO News: The macOS Security Compliance Project.
- Jamf home page.
- NIST – Wikipedia
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- Inside TMO’s Background Mode podcast.
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]