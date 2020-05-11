Technical Columnist Chris Matyszczyk – TMO BGM Interview

Chris Matyszczyk is the President of creative consultancy Howard Raucous LLC. He advises corporations and individuals on content creation, advertising and marketing. For the last 13 years, he has also written the Technically Incorrect column first for CNET and now for ZDNet. He also writes the Absurdly Driven column at Inc.

Chris has a witty, irreverent, playful writing style at times. Over the years, several of his articles have caught my attention for my Friday column, Particle Debris, and we chatted about them. Plus, I’ve always wanted to hear his career story and how he got started as a technical columnist. In this interview, you’ll get a sense of Chris’s wry humor, and he’ll keep you laughing the whole show.