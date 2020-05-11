Technical Columnist Chris Matyszczyk – TMO BGM Interview

Chris Matyszczyk is the President of creative consultancy Howard Raucous LLC. He advises corporations and individuals on content creation, advertising and marketing. For the last 13 years, he has also written the Technically Incorrect column first for CNET and now for ZDNet. He also writes the Absurdly Driven column at Inc.
Chris has a witty, irreverent, playful writing style at times. Over the years, several of his articles have caught my attention for my Friday column, Particle Debris, and we chatted about them. Plus, I’ve always wanted to hear his career story and how he got started as a technical columnist. In this interview, you’ll get a sense of Chris’s wry humor, and he’ll keep you laughing the whole show.
Technical Columnist Chris Matyszczyk
Chris Matyszczyk is the President of creative consultancy Howard Raucous LLC. He advises corporations and individuals on content creation, advertising and marketing. For the last 13 years, he has also written the Technically Incorrect column first for CNET and now for ZDNet. He also writes...
Sponsors
Today our sponsor is Linode.
Linode helps you design, develop and deploy in the cloud.
You can build dedicated CPU, distributed applications, hosted services, websites, and CI/CD environments. If it runs on Linux, it runs on Linode.
Linde is focused on simplicity, service, and value. Built using the most up to date hardware and a Next Generation Network backbone, Linode allows users to comply with in-country data protection requirements while taking advantage of all Linode’s technology and tools.
The goal is to maximize the benefit you receive from your cloud by making it cost-effective to deploy robust compute, storage, and networking services that meet your ever-changing performance needs.
Featured are native SSD storage, a 40 Gbit network, and industry leading processors
Pick from any of 10 worldwide data centers including the newest in Toronto.
Pay only for what you use with hourly billing across all plans and add-on services. Plus, 24 x 7 live customer support is always just a phone call away.
You’ll be able to deploy and maintain your infrastructure simply and cost effectively.
Plus, Linode’s tools make it easy to provision, secure, monitor, and back up your cloud.
To learn more, visit linode.com/BGM. All new customers will receive a $20 credit.
My Background Mode interview with Chris Matyszczyk
- Chris on Twitter.
- Chris’s page at ZDNet.
- Chris’s page at Inc.
- Discused:”Apple’s iPhone SE isn’t popular because it’s cheap (says Tim Cook).“
- Discused:”2009-2019: How Apple, Google, and friends drove us mad.“
_______________________
- Support TMO when you buy your Apple gear from Apple.
- The story of my Background Mode podcast.
- “Inside TMO’s Background Mode Podcast.“
- TMO Background Mode Twitter feed.
- Archive of all Background Mode Shows.
- Background Mode at iTunes.
- Send your comments to [email protected] or [email protected]