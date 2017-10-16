Benchmarking High Sierra on Older Macs, Who’s to Blame for iPhone Addition – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-16

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to examine benchmarks showing that High Sierra is faster on older Macs than Sierra. They also talk about the issue of smartphone addiction, who’s to blame, and whether or not it’s a problem for Apple.

Benchmarking High Sierra on Older Macs, Who's to Blame for iPhone Addition - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-16

2:39 PM Oct. 17th, 2017 | 00:19:32 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to examine benchmarks showing that High Sierra is faster on older Macs than Sierra. They also talk about the issue of smartphone addiction, who’s to blame, and whether or not it’s a problem for Apple.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account