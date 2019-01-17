Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the new collection of breached data and Tim Cook’s Time Magazine article.
TDO 2019-01-17: Data Breaches and Time Magazine
Charlotte Henry and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the new collection of breached data and Tim Cook’s Time Magazine article.
Sponsors
Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Eve Energy understands your energy consumption and instantly see how much energy your devices are using, plus and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.
Capterra is the leading, free online resource to help you find the best software
solution for your business. Visit Capterra for free to find the right tools to make 2019 the year for your business.