Reminders change things for third-party apps, too, it seems, especially those that rely on CalDAV. Plus, a Quick Tip or two about typing more efficiently never hurt anyone. This, folks, is what Mac Geek Gab is all about. Listen as John and Dave answer your questions and share your tips to ensure everyone learns at least five new things!

Cowbell with Don't Fear The Reminders Mac Geek Gab 782
MGG 782: Don't Fear The Reminders

7:15 AM Sep. 30th, 2019 | 01:27:51

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s and capacities up to 2TB.

SPONSOR: iFixit. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to fix your Mac today and get $10 off your next $50 fix.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

