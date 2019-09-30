Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss some hints for iMessage in iOS 13, and we start talking Catalina prep.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Quick iOS 13 Messages Tips; Beginning Catalina Prep
