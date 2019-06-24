I Hate It When My Computer Won’t Behave – Mac Geek Gab 767

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

So much Cool Stuff Found, so little time. And Quick Tips? And questions? Topics include controlling your date picker, switching apps faster, getting your storage and backups in order, tweaking autocorrect and much, much more. Oh, and Wi-Fi. Yeah, there’s lots here. Let’s go learn five new things, shall we?

Mac Geek Gab 767 - Computer Behave!
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 767: I Hate It When My Computer Won't Behave

7:30 AM Jun. 24th, 2019 | 01:32:53

So much Cool Stuff Found, so little time. And Quick Tips? And questions? Topics include controlling your date picker, switching apps faster, getting your storage and backups in order, tweaking autocorrect and much, much more. Oh, and Wi-Fi. Yeah, there’s lots here. Let’s go learn...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. WordPress, OpenVPN, WireGuard, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive server, Minecraft, Team Fortress 2, and more! Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com – OWC’s new Aura Pro X2 NVME Flash SSD adds speed and up to 2TB to your older Mac. Your Mac, your keyboard, your ports, just more space and speed!

SPONSOR: Experian Boost – Boost your FICO score instantly for free at Experian.com/MGG. Experian Boost can potentially help you establish or increase your access to credit.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account