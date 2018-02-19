Ever wanted to clear recent locations in your calendar? Or alphabetize LaunchPad? How about finding old computer magazines online? These are just some of the Geek Challenges John and Dave talk through this week. Pepper in some Cool Stuff Found, other questions from fellow listeners, and a discussion about playing podcasts with your voice assistant, and you’ve got this week’s episode! Press play… and enjoy!
MGG 697: Geek Challenges, Voice Assistants, and Cool Stuff Found
Note: Shownotes are complete!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 697 for Monday, February 19, 2018
- 00:02:09 Patrick-QT-Option-X to Skip Message Deletion Confirmation
- 00:03:43 Barry-Name Change and Voice Assistants
- 00:06:18 Audio filter to bypass Alexa
- 00:07:51 QT-Set S/MIME as Default Signature with GPGTools Installed
- defaults write org.gpgtools.gpgmail DefaultSecurityMethod -int 2
- 00:09:38 QT-”Trust” Signatures in GPGTools
- 00:13:36 Kevin-695-Upgrading Internal with External Thunderbolt
- 00:15:38 APFS Bug with Disk Images
- 00:19:22 Bob-Memory Interleaving explained
- 00:22:58 John got some new toys
- iPhone 8
- Samsung Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad
- John’s Speck Presidio Clear Case
- Shure 55SH Dynamic Mic
- Pete has a SPIGEN case from Amazon with a kickstand on it – charges wirelessly through case!
- 00:33:02 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Michael P., Bob L., Jeffrey P., Gary B., John V., Stephen A., John D., Santiago M., Ken from Kailua, Eliot G., Kevin S., Harry M., Michael P., David R., Tom Tom M., James E., Paul J., Drew T., Daniel P., William J., Gray J.
- 00:34:08 Larry-Do I need my Mobile Applications Folder?
- 00:36:59 Tracy-Securing my DiskStation Against Russian Hackers
- Control Panel | Security | Account | Enable auto block
- 00:40:08 Brother J-WAN VPN and Plex Server
- 00:45:36 Paul-696-Macs choosing 2.4GHz networks
- 00:55:58 James-Apple Watch Won’t Unlock iMac
- 01:00:32 Tim-ISPs employing Content Caching?
- 01:05:52 Andrew-File Associations Gone Wild!
- 01:12:20 Pilot Pete-GC-How to prioritize Bluetooth
- 01:18:42 David-GC-Clearing Recent Locations in Calendar?
- 01:20:00 JT-GC-Alphabetizing LaunchPad
- 01:21:32 MGG Outtro
One Comment Add a comment
Really enjoy this podcast. Helpful and interesting to those like myself who are a little less literate in the world of digital toys.