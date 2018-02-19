Geek Challenges, Voice Assistants, and Cool Stuff Found – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 697

Ever wanted to clear recent locations in your calendar? Or alphabetize LaunchPad? How about finding old computer magazines online? These are just some of the Geek Challenges John and Dave talk through this week. Pepper in some Cool Stuff Found, other questions from fellow listeners, and a discussion about playing podcasts with your voice assistant, and you’ve got this week’s episode! Press play… and enjoy!

MGG 697: Geek Challenges, Voice Assistants, and Cool Stuff Found

7:20 PM Feb. 19th, 2018 | 01:24:12 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Sponsor: RoboForm Password Manager: With RoboForm, you will never need to remember or type your passwords again! Save all your logins for secure and easy access. Get $10 off Your RoboForm Everywhere subscription with code MGG.

Sponsor: Jamf Now: Jamf Now helps you manage your Apple devices from anywhere. You can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device — from anywhere. Jamf Now secures your stuff — so you can focus on your business instead. No IT expertise needed. Visit jamf.com/mgg for 3 free devices for life.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

  1. LCC0256

    Really enjoy this podcast. Helpful and interesting to those like myself who are a little less literate in the world of digital toys.

