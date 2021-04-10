Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet dig deep into smart home tech and home automation, starting with an iCloud account issue Jeff had with a new HomePod mini. They also discuss NFC tags, a home automation friction point Bryan has experienced, and other aspects of smart homes.

Download: MP3 Version

iCloud Issue, NFC Tags, Smart Home Friction Point, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 545

11:25 PM Apr. 9th, 2021 | 00:57:24

