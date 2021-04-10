Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet dig deep into smart home tech and home automation, starting with an iCloud account issue Jeff had with a new HomePod mini. They also discuss NFC tags, a home automation friction point Bryan has experienced, and other aspects of smart homes.
iCloud Issue, NFC Tags, Smart Home Friction Point, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 545
Sponsors
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/ACM and get your first job post for free!
Sources referenced in this episode:
