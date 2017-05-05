iPad’s Downward Trend, Fitbit’s Wearable Decline – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-05

iPad sales are on the decline, and John Martellaro thinks that fits into Apple’s master plan. John, along with Bryan Chaffin, join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s long term iPad plans, plus they have something to say about Fitbit losing its place as the top wearables device maker.

