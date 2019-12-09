Sleeping computers are good, until they don’t wake up. Thankfully, John and Dave are here each week to answer your questions, including this one. But that’s not all! Listen for answers to questions about Apple Watch hourly chimes, registering Apple devices, and tips on using the camera adapter between two iPhones, opening windows in new tabs, and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things on this week’s episode of Mac Geek Gab.
MGG 792: When Your Mac Sleeps Too Deeply
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 792 for Monday, December 9, 2019
- 00:01:38 Setup your Chromcasts!
- 00:03:48 Plex setup on Synology
- 00:06:58 Plex adds Ad-Supported Video on Demand
- 00:10:58 Bill-Use Camera Adapter to transfer photos to new iPhone
- 00:14:31 Tony-QT-More Precise volume controls
- 00:16:55 Paul-QT-Always Open New Windows in Tabs
- 00:19:32 Scott-iOS 13’s Optimized Charging
- 00:26:22 Jesse-Check Apple Watch Accessibility Settings for Hourly Chimes
- 00:29:11 Michael-Registering Apple Devices
- 00:39:17 Scott-Mac Mini Sleeps Too Deeply
- 00:48:53 MACE-Music App cares more about Filename Extensions
- 00:55:38 Mike Bombich coming on MGG soon.
- 00:59:38 Julie-Two Display on 13″ MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 01:08:31 David-Using personal domains with Gmail on iOS 13
- 01:12:27 Joe-Swapping Drive, Won’t Boot
- 01:17:33 Eric-Should I enable IPS on my Router?
- 01:25:38 John-CSF-Synergy
- 01:26:28 Jeff-CSF-Parallels Toolbox Screenshot Page
- 01:27:54 MGG 792 Outtro