Splitting the check, making your EarPods or AirPods fit better, and pen-based note-taking are just the Cool Stuff Found segment. Then your two favorite geeks talk you through fixing Wi-Fi connection issues on both your iPhone and your Mac, and also help you choose the right speed plan from your ISP. That’s not all, though, and you’ll hear much more when you press play (just do it!).
Is your Wi-Fi Security Worth its Salt? – Mac Geek Gab 655
Sponsors
Sponsor: Blue Apron: Visit blueapron.com/mgg to check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free on your first order! Free shipping, too!
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 655 for Sunday, April 30, 2017
- 00:02:35 Rico-CSF-Splitwise
- 00:04:33 Infinite Improbability DriveZ
- 00:04:56 Scott-CSF-Earbuddyz
- 00:06:32 Douglas-CSF-Nebo
- 00:12:35 CSFR-Handl Case
- 00:16:23 Pixie
- 00:20:46 Adam Curry’s PodcasterPro
- 00:26:56 Dave-QT-PDF to Spreadsheet
- 00:30:00 Andrew-654-Protecting Data through US Customs
- 00:36:16 Donna-Wi-Fi Password and Security Clarification
- 00:44:36 SPONSOR: Save up to $30 on your first Blue Apron order
- 00:46:54 Steven-iPhone stops communicating on Network
- 00:50:49 Ken-Why does my Mac connect to the slower network?
- 00:58:54 Ed-Choosing a Cable modem and an ISP Speed plan
- 01:07:48 Stephen-Using Migration Assistant on an already-configured Mac
- 01:13:15 Bob-Put Other Items in Launchpad
- 01:17:13 This week’s MGG Premium Supporters <https://www.macobserver.com/shop>
- John B., Geoff T., Bob S., Michele H., Michael P., Chris F., Elizabeth B., Robert R., Kenneth C., Chuck J., Edward I., Anthony C., Stevie D., Janes H.
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed – Thanks to Michael Johnston of The iOS Show and Applr for the inspiration!