Is your Wi-Fi Security Worth its Salt? – Mac Geek Gab 655

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Splitting the check, making your EarPods or AirPods fit better, and pen-based note-taking are just the Cool Stuff Found segment. Then your two favorite geeks talk you through fixing Wi-Fi connection issues on both your iPhone and your Mac, and also help you choose the right speed plan from your ISP. That’s not all, though, and you’ll hear much more when you press play (just do it!).

Is your Wi-Fi Security Worth its Salt? – Mac Geek Gab 655

12:09 PM Apr. 30th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Splitting the check, making your EarPods or AirPods fit better, and pen-based note-taking are just the Cool Stuff Found segment. Then your two favorite geeks talk...

Sponsors

Sponsor: Blue Apron: Visit blueapron.com/mgg to check out this week’s menu and get your first three meals free on your first order! Free shipping, too!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account