Your geeks start with some tips: dealing with a bad key on your keyboard, restoring the proper album art after iCloud Music Library has done its part, and dealing with a damaged SD card. Then it’s on to some questions, like whether or not UPnP is dangerous for you or what to do when you hear your Mac’s fans running more frequently than you think is necessary. All this and more, just after you press play!

MGG 658: Fixing Album Art, Cracked iPads, and UPnP Dangers

12:03 PM May. 21st, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

