Your geeks start with some tips: dealing with a bad key on your keyboard, restoring the proper album art after iCloud Music Library has done its part, and dealing with a damaged SD card. Then it’s on to some questions, like whether or not UPnP is dangerous for you or what to do when you hear your Mac’s fans running more frequently than you think is necessary. All this and more, just after you press play!
MGG 658: Fixing Album Art, Cracked iPads, and UPnP Dangers
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 658 for Sunday, May 21, 2017
- 00:01:34 John F. Braun Becomes Count Floyd
- 00:11:14 Rico-657-Home Wiring Suggestions
- Jeffries Tubes
- 00:14:12 Steve-657-ResetPlug
- 00:16:09 Bob-648-Use ControlPlane to manually select SSID
- 00:20:48 Dan-Text Replacement for Failing Keyboard
- 00:25:14 Dave’s Keyboard Maestro Podcaster Chapter Scripts
- 00:25:35 Andrew-Where are Custom Printer Presets Stored?
- 00:27:29 Carsten-Cracked iPad Pro Screen
- iResQ – 12.9” Repair
- iCracked
- 00:31:35 John’s Minor Drop Event
- 00:39:50 AEP-Jeremy-Apple screwed up my Album Art!
- 00:44:49 Ed-CPU Temp fine, Fans running fast
- 00:50:05 More QNAP Thoughts (and the HDMI-capable QNAP TS-470)
- 00:57:59 Ari-Digital Photo SD Card Recovery
- 01:13:45 Daniel-Is UPnP Dangerous?
- 01:22:56 MGG Outtro
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed