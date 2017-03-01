Watch out though, this shortcut can be dangerous.
macOS: A Fast Keyboard Shortcut for Mac Emojis
Andrew Orr tells us about a keyboard shortcut to bring up Mac emojis.
macOS: Some Useful Mac Menu Bar Shortcuts You Can Do With the Option Key
This is by no means an exhaustive list, and I’m sure there are plenty more hidden Option key shortcuts I haven’t found yet.
macOS: How to Quickly View Hidden Files and Folders in Finder
There is a keyboard shortcut that let’s you quickly see hidden files and folders.
Fixing Album Art, Cracked iPads, and UPnP Dangers – Mac Geek Gab 658
Your geeks start with some tips: dealing with a bad key on your keyboard, restoring the proper album art after iCloud Music Library has done its part, and dealing with a damaged SD card. Then it’s on to some questions, like whether or not UPnP is dangerous for you or what to do when you hear your Mac’s fans running more frequently than you think is necessary. All this and more, just after you press play!
macOS: Use Spotlight to Directly Search Google with this Shortcut
Andrew Orr has another cool tip from Reddit. Using a simple keyboard shortcut, you can use your Mac’s Spotlight to directly search using your default search engine. It saves you from manually going to Safari and searching from the address bar.
macOS Sierra: Quickly Restore Safari Tabs
When you’re browsing the web, it’s inevitable that you’ll accidentally close a tab. Even if on purpose, you may still want to re-visit the page you were looking at. Instead of going into your Safari History, there is a quicker way to restore Safari tabs. Andrew shows us how he saves time when using Safari.