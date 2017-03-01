Fixing Album Art, Cracked iPads, and UPnP Dangers – Mac Geek Gab 658

Your geeks start with some tips: dealing with a bad key on your keyboard, restoring the proper album art after iCloud Music Library has done its part, and dealing with a damaged SD card. Then it’s on to some questions, like whether or not UPnP is dangerous for you or what to do when you hear your Mac’s fans running more frequently than you think is necessary. All this and more, just after you press play!

macOS Sierra: Quickly Restore Safari Tabs

When you’re browsing the web, it’s inevitable that you’ll accidentally close a tab. Even if on purpose, you may still want to re-visit the page you were looking at. Instead of going into your Safari History, there is a quicker way to restore Safari tabs. Andrew shows us how he saves time when using Safari.