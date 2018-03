There’s a way to empty the Mac trash with a keyboard shortcut. Be warned though, it’s dangerous and you’ll want to be careful when you use it. This tip comes from Mac Geek Gab listener Russell.

Mac Trash Shortcut

The shortcut to empty the Mac trash is Command (⌘) + Option + Shift + Delete. The reason is can be dangerous is because there is no confirmation dialog or warning. It immediately empties the trash, but it can be useful if you prefer interacting with macOS using the keyboard.