Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK – Mac Geek Gab 679

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK are the topics today, but that means you’re in for a real treat. The goal is for everyone to learn at least four (4!) new things, but today you’re guaranteed to learn a whole lot more. Download, press play, and enjoy!

MGG 679: Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK

7:19 PM Oct. 16th, 2017 | 01:25:39 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK are the topics today, but that means you’re in for a real treat. The goal is for everyone to learn at least four (4!) new things, but today you’re guaranteed to learn a whole lot more....

Sponsors

Sponsor: Stamps.com: Buy and print official U.S. postage for ANY letter or package using your own computer & printer. Click on the Radio Microphone at the TOP of the Stamps.com; homepage and type in MGG for a 4-week free trial that includes postage and a digital scale!

Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account