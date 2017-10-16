Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK are the topics today, but that means you’re in for a real treat. The goal is for everyone to learn at least four (4!) new things, but today you’re guaranteed to learn a whole lot more. Download, press play, and enjoy!
MGG 679: Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK
Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, High Sierra, and KRACK are the topics today, but that means you’re in for a real treat. The goal is for everyone to learn at least four (4!) new things, but today you’re guaranteed to learn a whole lot more....
Sponsors
Sponsor: Stamps.com: Buy and print official U.S. postage for ANY letter or package using your own computer & printer. Click on the Radio Microphone at the TOP of the Stamps.com; homepage and type in
MGG for a 4-week free trial that includes postage and a digital scale!
Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 679 for Monday, October 16, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:18 QT-QR Codes comes to the camera in iOS 11
- Deliveries from JuneCloud
- QRafter
- ScanBot scans barcodes and other things!
- 00:05:39 Bill-QT-System Information Storage Management Window
- 00:08:42 Jeff-QT-Zoom in Camera with Digital Crown
- 00:09:29 QT-Save your macOS Installers
- 00:16:29 Todd-QT-678-AirPods iOS 11 Tap Control Tip
- 00:19:43 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- James C., Joe S., Ari L., Paul M., Jay C., Gary B., Jeffrey P., John V., Rob W., Andy D., Willie M., Gary B., George C., Jedd E., Steve R., Patrick C.
- 00:21:20 KRACK Discussion
- 00:37:21 SPONSOR: Stamps.com – MGG Gets you 4-week trial
- 00:39:39 SPONSOR: Other World Computing – USB-C Dock
- 00:41:00 Tanel-CSF-DEVONthink
- 00:43:32 DEVON’s EasyFind, PhotoStickies
- 00:44:32 CSF-Cujo
- $249. Wants to be DHCP server. Monitors everything.
- 00:53:39 CSF-eBlocker
- eBlocker OS
- Browser-only. $219 or $249, but free download available for Raspberry Pi
- 00:58:09 Hello Nomad Strap
- 00:58:53 CSF-X-Doria Action Band
- 01:00:45 CSF-JBL Pulse 3
- 01:02:47 PilotPete-CSF-Custom Molded Earplugs / modified to headphones…
- 01:10:35 CSF-Restore Bonjour with LocalSites and iNet Network Scanner
- …and Flame
- 01:12:56 CSF-Fenetre Picture in Picture
- 01:13:53 Pixelmator 3.7 – High Sierra Photos integration, HEIF editing
- 01:15:24 GraphicConverter X
- 01:16:14 iStat Menus 6 – new notification center integration
- 01:19:28 macOS High Sierra Content Caching
- 01:23:21 MGG 679 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network