You like Cool Stuff Found? Good! So do your two favorite geeks. Listen as John and Dave begin this episode sharing you – and their – new finds over the past couple of weeks. Apps, utilities, gizmos, and gadgets to help you truly increase your enjoyment and productivity with your technology. Then, of course, questions! Listen to answers to your (and other listeners’) questions about migrating drives, software subscriptions, Catalina Mail, Photos, APFS, and more. It’s all about having fun and learning five new things in the process, folks!

MGG 798: Cool Stuff Found and Your Questions Answered

7:30 AM Jan. 20th, 2020 | 01:31:56

