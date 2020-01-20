You like Cool Stuff Found? Good! So do your two favorite geeks. Listen as John and Dave begin this episode sharing you – and their – new finds over the past couple of weeks. Apps, utilities, gizmos, and gadgets to help you truly increase your enjoyment and productivity with your technology. Then, of course, questions! Listen to answers to your (and other listeners’) questions about migrating drives, software subscriptions, Catalina Mail, Photos, APFS, and more. It’s all about having fun and learning five new things in the process, folks!
MGG 798: Cool Stuff Found and Your Questions Answered
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 798 for Monday, January 20, 2020
- 00:03:32 Larry-CSF-792-Capto
- 00:04:22 Scott-CSF-Batteries
- 00:07:24 CSF-Autonomous Standing Desks
- 00:10:12 CSF-Plugable 1TB T3 SSD
- 00:13:37 Louis-CSF-ExactScan, a ScanSnap Manager Replacement
- 00:18:39 Should I upgrade to Catalina?
- 00:21:06 Scott-CSF-Siri, What’s Flying Overhead?
- 00:23:43 CSF-Anker iPhone LED Flash
- 00:26:09 CSF-PlaneFinder
- 00:28:33 CSF-Audioengine 512 Portable Speaker
- 00:32:24 Rob-CSF-Sensei Mac Cleaner
- 00:38:15 Jeff-797-Notes Search by Keyboard Shortcut
- 00:41:21 Bruce-Clean Reinstalls in Catalina
- 00:43:53 Jedd-Still wire ethernet, and Thunderbolt vs. USB expansion?
- 00:58:42 TB3 Drive is only TB3 if it’s plugged in before a USB-3 Device on my 2018 MBAir
- 01:10:44 Darius-Extracting email addresses
- 01:17:17 Charlie-Migrating Drives from Old Mac Pro to new Mac Pro
- 01:27:48 MGG 798 Outtro
