Need to share big files from home? Trying to manage your video streaming and conferencing? Want to secure your setup? Good news, Mac Geek Gab has some ideas for you. Plus, there are Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and lots more answers to lots more questions contained within. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

