MGG 811: Sharing, Streaming, and Securing
Need to share big files from home? Trying to manage your video streaming and conferencing? Want to secure your setup? Good news, Mac Geek Gab has some ideas for you. Plus, there are Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and lots more answers to lots more...
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 811 for Monday, April 20, 2020
- 00:02:08 Kate-QT-Slide and swipe inside messages on iPhone Mail app
- 00:03:19 Kraig-CSF-Parallels Toolbox‘s Uninstall Feature
- 00:05:05 CSF-SoundSource 4 for controlling your Mac’s audio (and a coupon!)
- 00:07:54 CSF-Anker PowerCore 10K Wireless
- 00:08:56 CSF-eufy Video Doorbell (wired)
- 00:14:26 Making eufyCam trigger light bulbs… can’t!
- 00:23:14 Jedd-Sharing Big Files Remotely
- 00:30:29 Israel-Zoom vs. Camtwist, and YellowDuck for Instagram Streaming
- 00:34:09 David-Securing my DiskStation for Remote Access
- 00:40:21 iPhone SE 2020
- iPhone 8 with iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic Processor, Dual-SIM capabilities (nano SIM and eSIM), Haptic touch (since 3D Touch is gone). No night mode on Camera. Has Wi-Fi 6. Pre-order now, arrives Friday, 4/24.
- 00:47:36 2020 MacBook Air 2020 Review
- 00:52:45 Mark-Removing an Extra Catalina Data Volume
- 00:57:17 Jon-Intermittent problems that seem like hardware
- 00:59:37 Ian-Kernel Panic Woes
- Rember
- MacCheck, TechTool Pro, Atomic from Micromat
- 01:05:40 Bob-Failing to Reboot and Search Spotlight
- 01:10:41 Rory-MacBook Pro Battery Dies Unexpectedly
- 01:16:53 JP-810-Keeping the Disks Spinning and avoiding Bit Rot with Archives
- 01:21:15 Jeff-809-CCC has data scrubbing
- 01:23:40 Frank-810-CSF-A Better Finder Attributes lets you edit some EXIF data
- 01:24:44 Bob-AppTamer solves McAfee Beach Balls
- 01:26:33 Michael-You Need to Install a JDK Followup
- Disable SIP: Command-R into Recovery Mode > Utilities > Terminal > csrutil disable
- Lingon X
- 01:31:56 MGG 811 Outtro
