Kelly Guimont

@verso

Kelly sits down with Bitwarden’s Gary Orenstein to talk about their password manager and how it can be both open source AND secure software. Learn more about setting up passwords and why it matters on Security Friday!

Interview with Bitwarden's Gary Orenstein

2:00 PM Apr. 17th, 2020 | 00:19:53

