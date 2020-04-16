John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss new streaming services, and how the “old” ones stack up against them.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
New Streaming and Subscribers
John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss new streaming services, and how the “old” ones stack up against them.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Quibi Got 1.7 Million Downloads in First Week
- TMO UK Associate Editor Charlotte Henry (#5) – TMO BGM Interview
- Disney+ Now Has 50 Million Subscribers
- Amidst COVID-19, Disney+ Soars. Apple TV+ Not So Much
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Annou
- Peacock Stories at The Mac Observer
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed