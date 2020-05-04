Need to run Mojave on your Catalina Mac? Need to really manage your printers? Want to add multiple monitors to your MacBook Pro? No problem. John and Dave have you covered. Listen as your two favorite geeks answer your questions about all this and more. It’s deliciously informative. And… it’s entertaining! Press play and watch, too!

MGG 813: New Stuff, Old Macs? Old Stuff, New Macs! Need to run Mojave on your Catalina Mac? Need to really manage your printers? Want to add multiple monitors to your MacBook Pro? No problem. John and Dave have you covered. Listen as your two favorite geeks answer your questions about all this and more....