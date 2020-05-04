Need to run Mojave on your Catalina Mac? Need to really manage your printers? Want to add multiple monitors to your MacBook Pro? No problem. John and Dave have you covered. Listen as your two favorite geeks answer your questions about all this and more. It’s deliciously informative. And… it’s entertaining! Press play and watch, too!
MGG 813: New Stuff, Old Macs? Old Stuff, New Macs!
Need to run Mojave on your Catalina Mac? Need to really manage your printers? Want to add multiple monitors to your MacBook Pro? No problem. John and Dave have you covered. Listen as your two favorite geeks answer your questions about all this and more....
Sponsors
SPONSOR: PDFPen 12 from Smile – PDFpen 12 is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and no2 includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.
SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG, and add an iPhone SE for another $15!
SPONSOR: MailRoute – Protect Your Email Today and stop threats: spam, viruses, phishing, malware, and downtime. Free 30-day Trial at MailRoute.net/mgg
SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 813 for Monday, May 4, 2020
- 00:02:14 Douglas-QT-Enable Tap to Wake on iPhone
- 00:03:53 Watch our Live Stream
- 00:04:33 QT-Quit-and-relaunch Messages
- 00:07:02 Eliot-Re-enable Startup Chime after PRAM or NVRAM reset with “
sudo nvram StartupMute=%00”
nvram -xp to view settings
- 00:08:51 SPONSOR: PDFPen 12 from Smile – PDFpen 12 is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and no2 includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.
- 00:10:24 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:12:18 Joel-CSF-Starling Home Hub adds Nest to HomeKit
- 00:13:14 Scott-CSF-Krisp Noise Canceling App
- 00:16:49 Patrick-CSF-TinkerTool System
- 00:17:54 CSF-Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset
- 00:21:02 David-CSF-Final Cut Pro Trial is now 90 Days
- 00:22:10 Patrick-CSF-Catalina Disks show Home and System Icons in Disk Utility
- 00:23:24 PreSonus Faderport 8 USB Control Surface
- 00:27:54 Robert-CSF-Enable macOS Printer Web Interface
cupsctl WebInterface=yes
- http://127.0.0.1:631
cupsctl WebInterface=no
- 00:30:59 CSF-Air Omni – MFi 6-in-1 wireless charging base
- 00:33:51 CSF-iPhone SE 2020/Version2 Hands-on
- 00:40:32 SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG, and add an iPhone SE for another $15!
- 00:42:31 SPONSOR: MailRoute – Protect Your Email Today and stop threats: spam, viruses, phishing, malware, and downtime. Free 30-day Trial at MailRoute.net/mgg
- 00:44:58 Todd-Switching AirPods Between Devices
- 00:46:40 Eduardo-FaceID Unlocking With Masks
- 00:48:54 JB-Which webcam to use? – Assuming you can get them as many are out of stock now
- Logitech BRIO – $199
- Webcam Settings on App Store
- Logitech c930e – $129
- Logitech c925 – $99
- 00:54:26 Brian-How to install Mojave into Parallels
- 00:57:09 Jon-Running old 32-bit Games on a new iMac
- 01:02:35 John-Old Macs won’t connect to new Wi-Fi
- 01:06:11 Robert-Managing Fusion Drives
- 01:09:41 Simon-Thunderbolt 2 Dock with 4K Monitor
- 01:12:30 Robert-Three External Monitors with a MacBook Pro
- 01:15:07 Mark-AirPods cause other Bluetooth Devices to Disconnect
- ToothFairy
- 01:22:05 MACE-How to Add CODECs to QuickTime?
- 01:24:17 CSF-Tovolo 81-31531 Vented Collapsible Microwave Splatter Proof Food Plate Cover
- 01:25:47 CSF-Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels
- 01:27:17 MGG 813 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network