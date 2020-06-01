Backtick is Zoomalicious (in Preview) – Mac Geek Gab 817

Who knew one key could do THAT? Plus, you can take iPhone pics right from your Mac desktop. Lots of quick tips.

And then a quick discussion about tech support in the time of social distancing. We’ve heard from a few consultants who help John and Dave suss that out.

Wi-Fi is always popular, and this week marks a return to some in-depth discussions about various configurations, including expanding your Wi-Fi… and that of your friends and family members. Plus we’ve got Cool Stuff Found and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things with your two favorite geeks!

MGG 817: Backtick is Zoomalicious (in Preview)

7:30 AM Jun. 1st, 2020 | 01:30:15

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

