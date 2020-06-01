Who knew one key could do THAT? Plus, you can take iPhone pics right from your Mac desktop. Lots of quick tips.
And then a quick discussion about tech support in the time of social distancing. We’ve heard from a few consultants who help John and Dave suss that out.
Wi-Fi is always popular, and this week marks a return to some in-depth discussions about various configurations, including expanding your Wi-Fi… and that of your friends and family members. Plus we’ve got Cool Stuff Found and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things with your two favorite geeks!
MGG 817: Backtick is Zoomalicious (in Preview)
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 817 for Monday, June 1, 2020
- 00:02:14 Stephan-QT-Backtick Zooms in Preview
- 00:03:36 Peter-QT-Add or Remove Mail Quotes
- 00:05:08 Dale-QT-Right-Click Desktop to Take Pic with iPhone (2nd PP of his message)
- 00:06:55 Terry-815-QT-Drag the menu bar to your chosen monitor
- 00:09:12 QT-Check your DNS Performance
- namebench works from Command Line
- brew install namebench
- Cakewalk
- 00:12:32 Peter-On-site appointments with Social Distancing
- 00:14:31 Ari-No Contact pickup/dropoff for Social Distancing
- 00:16:56 Lew-Spotlight Still Doesn’t Return Proper Results
sudo mdutil -E /
- OnyX
- 00:21:50 Gary-Browser Roundup?
brew install youtube-dl
- Tor Browser
- Tails
- 00:36:14 Jeff-Expanding Wi-Fi to the Garage
- 00:45:39 Jedd-Mesh for Extended Family
- 00:56:17 Stephan-Thoughts on Synology RT2600AC
- 01:00:50 Marc-iOT and Home Network Security
- 01:10:47 Andrew-Segmenting and Prioritizing Network Traffic for Specific Devices
- 01:18:51 CSF-CableMatters Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Hybrid Docking Station ($199) and Kensington SD5500T TB3/USB-C Hybrid Docking Station ($259)
- 01:21:41 DLH-Defense Titan Portable Power Station
- 01:24:39 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- 01:26:53 MGG 817 Outtro
