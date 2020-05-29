Security Friday, Apple Card Updates – TMO Daily Observations 2020-05-29

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and some updates to Apple Card data in the Wallet app.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Security Friday, Apple Card Updates

2:51 PM May. 29th, 2020 | 00:23:29

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news and some updates to Apple Card data in the Wallet app.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account