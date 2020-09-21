We’ve got first-run Quick Tips for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 for you right here. You know those things that surprise and delight your friends when they see you do them? That’s what Quick Tips are! Come and learn at least five new things as John and Dave talk through Quick Tips plus answer your questions about everything Mac, Apple, iPhone, and more. Press play and enjoy hanging out with your two favorite geeks!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 834 for Monday, September 21, 2020
- Questions/Geek Challenges
- 00:02:55 Jon-Photos Gives Spinning Beach Ball
- 00:10:27 Keith-Persistent Recovered Messages Folder Issue SOLVED
- 00:16:50 Tom-Mail is going nuts on iOS 14
- New OS Cool Stuff Found and Quick Tips
- 00:25:30 iOS 14 Cool Stuff Found and Quick Tips
- BackTap!
- Control Center Controls
- Add “Live Listen” to control center, long press shows headphone volume level
- Sound Recognition
- CSF-WidgetSmith for Creating your own Widgets
- Editing/removing home screens, activating App Library
- Spatial Audio
- PSA: Private Addresses Can Cause Problems
- Disable Settings > Wi-Fi > [your home wi-fi] > Private Address
- Messages inline replies
- Customize your default email and web browser app
- Settings > Camera > Mirror Front Camera
- Breadcrumbs throughout the OS
- Safari 14 is now available for macOS
- Settings > FaceTime > Eye Contact
- 00:58:03 tvOS 14 Cool Stuff Found and Quick Tips
- Control Center (came in 13). Long press TV button
- New: HomeKit icon in Control Center. Look at all your cameras (not just iCloud cameras).
- 01:00:00 watchOS 7 (Series 3 and later)
- Enable Handwashing Timer and Reminders. Watch > Handwatching
- New Faces available to all/most (not just new watch owners) memoji, GMT, chronograph pro
- Face Sharing
- Sleep app
- Cycling in Maps
- 01:02:41 New iPad Air
- 01:05:42 Apple One
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:09:24 Khürt-CSF-BenQ Screenbar
- 01:10:51 Techfluence Press Event
- 01:11:34 CSF-Turtle Beach/Roccat Elo Headsets starting at $49.99
- floating headband, comfort, weight, head-squeeze
- 01:13:45 CSF-OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual USB-C
- 01:15:44 Alan-CSF-832-Portable Jumpstart Batteries from TypesAuto and myCharge
- 01:18:00 Steve-CSF for Raspberry Pi: ApplePi-Baker, Balena Etcher, Pi imager
- 01:21:12 Mark-CSF-Amcrest Cameras
- 01:22:34 Jamie-CSF-830-Maps.me for Offline Maps (and Dmitry)
- 01:23:22 Lew-CSF-830-HERE We Go for Offline Walking Maps
- 01:24:04 CSF-AllTrails for Offline Trail/Hiking Maps
- 01:25:17 MGG 834 Outtro