Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, Safari updates, and the latest feature of Apple Watch.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Security Friday, Safari, Watch Pulse Oximeter

2:37 PM Sep. 18th, 2020 | 00:22:57

Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, Safari updates, and the latest feature of Apple Watch.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account