Of course your Quick Tips for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 keep rolling in, and of course your two favorite geeks take pleasure in sharing them for you. But there’s more… there’s always more! This week, John and Dave dig into what’s making your CPU hot, what’s causing your CarPlay woes, and much, much more! Press play to enjoy learning at least five new things.
MGG 835: That CPU is Hot!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 835 for Monday, September 28, 2020
- New OS Quick Tips and Questions
- 00:02:01 Michael-QT-iOS 14 Adds Photo Captions
- 00:03:01 Jeremy-QT-Automatic Audio Controls on watchOS 7
- 00:04:23 PJ-QT-Long press-and-drag on iPad OS Search to relocate apps
- 00:08:00 Bill-iOS 14 Camera Settings
- 00:09:13 Bill-New Voice Memos icon in watchOS 7 Control Center
- 00:10:37 Peer Timo-834-iOS 14 Private Address Circumvents Parental Controls
- 00:15:43 iOS 14.0.1 solves the default-apps-resetting-on-reboot bug
- 00:16:21 Pasting in iOS 14 tells you the source of the clipboard
- 00:18:26 David-CarPlay Connection Consistency Concerns
- CPU Gets Hot, Fans Speed up!
- 00:29:34 Chris-CPU eaten and fans whirring from sharingd process
- 00:35:14 Dave-Drag from App Library to Home Screen
- 00:37:31 Rob-Diagnosing Kernel Panics, and Learning to Listen to Your Gut
- 00:44:49 Rebuilding the JFB MacBook Pro
- Questions/Geek Challenges
- 00:49:16 Wayne-GC-Can’t Create Reminders from Siri
- 00:51:52 Charles-Persistent Calendar Item
- 00:56:12 Alex-CSF-brew install Caskroom/cask/disk-arbitrator
- For help preventing disks from mounting
- 00:59:03 Jeff-Some Apps Can Only Open Mail Attachments Read-Only
- 01:02:00 Gray-Sapphire vs Ion-X Glass
- Follow-up/Tips
- 01:04:04 Steve-834-NFC Tag Reader Followup
- 01:05:27 Michael-Make sure to manage your APFS Snapshots
- 01:10:43 Everett-DisplayPort versus HDMI
- 01:13:59 Bob-825-Check the HDMI Picture Mode
- 01:15:10 Check HDR on Your Displays
- 01:17:37 John-830-Don’t Forget about HomeKit Automation
- 01:18:45 Dan-Tip for Installing RAM in the 2020 27-Inch iMac
- 01:23:45 James-831-Internet and Extended Diagnostics for your Mac
- 01:25:46 MGG 834 Outtro