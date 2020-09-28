Of course your Quick Tips for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 keep rolling in, and of course your two favorite geeks take pleasure in sharing them for you. But there’s more… there’s always more! This week, John and Dave dig into what’s making your CPU hot, what’s causing your CarPlay woes, and much, much more! Press play to enjoy learning at least five new things.

Mac Geek Gab 835 episode image with burning CPU and text
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 835: That CPU is Hot!

7:30 AM Sep. 28th, 2020 | 01:31:46

