M1 Macs have only been available for a few months, but y’all are buying them up like crazy. Of course, troubleshooting them is a bit different than familiar Intel models, and Dave and John talk through some of that while answering your questions. Quick Tips help to make this episode accessible for all, in addition to some non-platform-specific questions about troubleshooting in general. Listen in as your two favorite geeks help share the knowledge, and perhaps you’ll learn five new things, too!
MGG 864: M1 Mac Troubleshooting, Quick Tips, and More
M1 Macs have only been available for a few months, but y’all are buying them up like crazy. Of course, troubleshooting them is a bit different than familiar Intel models, and Dave and John talk through some of that while answering your questions. Quick Tips...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Helix Mattresses. Go take the Helix Quiz to find out which mattress is right for you, and then save up to $200 off your mattress plus get two free pillows at HelixSleep.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast
SPONSOR: CLEAR. Traveling soon? Get to the front of the security line every time and keep your ID in your pocket or purse. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 864 for Monday, April 5, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:11 Alex-QT-Set a custom Finder Highlight Color*
- 00:04:33 QT-Change Mail’s Color-quoted text*
- 00:07:03 Matt-QT-Hover for Drag and Drop from Preview in Big Sur*
- 00:08:41 Patrick-QT-Set your M1 Mac’s security mode*
- 00:10:25 Simon-QT-Boot M1 Macs with Thunderbolt instead of USB
- 00:11:30 QT-Make Sure your Backups are usable
- 00:13:58 Steve-QT-OWC’s Guide to M1 Startup Modes
- 00:15:44 1Password vs. Safari vs. Rosetta Mode
- 00:21:08 SPONSOR: CLEAR. With locations in over 35 airports across the country, CLEAR is making it safer, easier, and faster to reunite with loved ones or take that much-needed vacation. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.
- 00:23:12 SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast
- 00:24:55 SPONSOR: Helix Mattresses. Go take the Helix Quiz to find out which mattress is right for you, and then save up to $200 off your mattress plus get two free pillows at HelixSleep.com/mgg.
- Your Tips, Follow-ups, and Questions
- 00:26:33 Kevin-FileVault Turned Off, Why?*
- 00:32:35 Brian-862-Bricked M1 Macs
- 00:34:10 Dave’s new M1 Mac is coming
- 00:37:39 Rodney-Multiple Ethernet Connections, Time Machine Backup
- 00:43:06 Joe-When is a drive failing?
- 00:47:14 JFB=Backblaze Hard Drive Stats for 2020
- 00:50:41 Robert-Archival Storage and Shelf Life of an SSD
- 00:56:07 Gary-CSF-Polar Backup 5TB*
- 00:58:33 CSF-Scannr to scan bar codes on your drivers’ license
- 00:59:40 Dennis-Why is Synology Making Hard Drives?
- 01:02:12 Explaining Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)*
- 01:06:48 Darryl-Quick Look Email Search Fix (maybe?)
- 01:09:58 MGG 864 Outtro