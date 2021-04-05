M1 Macs have only been available for a few months, but y’all are buying them up like crazy. Of course, troubleshooting them is a bit different than familiar Intel models, and Dave and John talk through some of that while answering your questions. Quick Tips help to make this episode accessible for all, in addition to some non-platform-specific questions about troubleshooting in general. Listen in as your two favorite geeks help share the knowledge, and perhaps you’ll learn five new things, too!

Troubleshooting M1 Macs Mac Geek Gab 864 Episode Image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 864: M1 Mac Troubleshooting, Quick Tips, and More

7:30 AM Apr. 5th, 2021 | 01:14:09

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

