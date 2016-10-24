iOS 11 Contacts App Icon gets a Little Gender Flexibility

· · Cool Stuff Found

iOS 11 Developer Beta 4, and now Public Beta 3, changed the Contacts icon from a notebook with the silhouette of a man to a man and a woman. That’s a subtle detail, but one that people are noticing. The tech world has a strong cis male bias—so much so that women, transgender, and anyone that doesn’t embrace the good-old-boys-club attitude are often ridiculed and harassed—that needs some serious shaking up, so sometimes those little things can be a big deal.

iOS 11 Contacts App Icon gets a Little Gender Flexibility

macOS: Troubleshooting Incorrectly Addressed Emails

· · Quick Tip

If emails that you send to someone seem to be going to the wrong person (at least, according to Apple Mail), we’re here to help you troubleshoot that. The problem could be in your Contacts program. The problem could be in Mail. Let’s sort it all out!

macOS: Linking Contact Cards Together

· · Quick Tip

If your contacts list contains duplicated data because you’re using more than one account to sync (like, say, both a Google one and your iCloud one), Melissa Holt has a fix to link them together.

How to Fix Apple Watch Contact Syncing Problems

· · MGG Answers

Some people are experiencing problems with Contacts on their Apple Watch, or with initiating phone calls with Siri on your Apple Watch. The problem may be that your Contacts aren’t properly syncing, and Mac Geek Gab listener Bill wrote in (MGG 626) with the skinny on resetting it.