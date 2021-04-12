Sometimes there are those problems that just don’t have easy solutions…and that’s when things get fun! Geek Challenges mean you get to join in the fun of helping find the answers. Listen as John and Dave share some of their more troubling troublehooting experiences plus, of course, some Cool Stuff Found to round it all out. Press play and learn five new things!

