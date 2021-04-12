Sometimes there are those problems that just don’t have easy solutions…and that’s when things get fun! Geek Challenges mean you get to join in the fun of helping find the answers. Listen as John and Dave share some of their more troubling troublehooting experiences plus, of course, some Cool Stuff Found to round it all out. Press play and learn five new things!
MGG 865: Geek Challenges and Cool Stuff Found
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 865 for Monday, April 12, 2021
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:02:36 KF94 Masks that Dave wears
- 00:03:59 CSF-Search iOS for “Code Scanner”*
- 00:05:21 Russell-CSF-PopClip Extensions, Mate Translate, and Resolutionator*
- 00:08:39 Lew-CSF-Snagit for Screen grabs
- 00:10:03 CSF-TV Remote for Samsung/LG
- 00:11:44 Andrew-CSF-Steve Jobs in 1991
- 00:12:20 Andrew-863-Contact Management with Cardhop
- 00:13:08 CSF-Alexa Guard: Smoke, Glass, and More detected*
- 00:15:13 Make calls using Alexa
- Questions and Geek Challenges
- 00:19:49 [email protected]
- 00:20:45 Chad-GC-VMWare Fusion and Big Sur Networking?*
- 00:23:48 Wayne-GC-Parallels for 32-Bit Access?
- 00:27:17 WWDS-GC-Stuck Mail.app Option
- 00:30:13 Disk Drill 4.3
- 00:30:47 Susan-Filter Gmail by Language?*
- 00:33:02 Sandro-GC-Weird Stuck Connectivity Issues on Eero Mesh Network*
- 00:42:33 Brian-GC-Can I Mesh My Macs?
- More Cool Stuff Found
- 00:49:33 John-CSF-Quakehold Museum Putty*
- 00:50:35 Allison-CSF-The Know a Little More podcast
- 00:51:33 CSF-Arris SURFboard Max Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh (three 4×4 bands!)
- 00:54:30 ARM architecture
- 00:56:03 Henry-CSF-Notes renames Photos based upon content*
- 00:58:28 Russell-CSF-AfterShokz Bone Conduction Headphones
- 01:00:07 CSF-Yamaha YH-E700A Over the Ear Headphones* ($350)
- 01:05:05 CSF-Sonos Roam*
- 01:09:56 CSF-Intelli ScoutPro*
- 01:12:07 MGG 865 Outtro