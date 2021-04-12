Sometimes there are those problems that just don’t have easy solutions…and that’s when things get fun! Geek Challenges mean you get to join in the fun of helping find the answers. Listen as John and Dave share some of their more troubling troublehooting experiences plus, of course, some Cool Stuff Found to round it all out. Press play and learn five new things!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
geek Challenges Abound Mac Geek Gab 865 Episode Image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 865: Geek Challenges and Cool Stuff Found

7:30 AM Apr. 12th, 2021 | 01:16:19

Sometimes there are those problems that just don’t have easy solutions…and that’s when things get fun! Geek Challenges mean you get to join in the fun of helping find the answers. Listen as John and Dave share some of their more troubling troublehooting experiences plus,...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text, is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs and is available in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com.

SPONSOR: Twobird: One inbox for all your tasks — Write emails, create notes, set reminders, view events, and collaborate live. Learn more about Twobird and download it for free at twobird.com.

SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.

SPONSOR: SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology, Powersports and car audio products. Since 1980 Scosche has demonstrated their commitment to superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value, and unmatched customer service. Code MGG30 good for 30% off your purchase valid from April 12 through April 26.

 

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account