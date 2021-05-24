As Apple users, we have lots of technology needs which extend beyond that which are made by the fruit company. Listen as your two favorite geeks share their thoughts and answers to your questions about Offsite Backups, Blocking Scammers, DVRing today’s video content, and much more. Press play and learn at least five new things along with Dave and John.
MGG 872: Offsite Backups, Blocking Scammers, Quick Tips, and More
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 872 for Monday, May 24, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:10:25 Randall-CSF-Playon.tv to DVR Your Netflix, HBO, Amazon Content*
- 00:12:13 Todd-CSF-Microsoft Office for Mac Mega Resource*
- 00:15:12 DLH-CSF-Personal Features in Microsoft Teams are now free
- Offsite Backups
- 00:19:05 Cory-Options for Offsite Backup in Today’s World*
- How to back up your Mac 2021
- BackBlaze – $60/year, one Mac and locally-attached drives
- Carbonite Home – $72/year – External drives are add-on option
- iDrive Personal – $69/year – 5TB limit – external drives included, adds a real-time sync option with collaboration
- Arq – BYOStorage – $49.99 one time purchase for software, uses Amazon Drive, AWS, Backblaze B2, Google, OneDrive, SFTP, etc. B2 is $5/mo/TB (prorated, of course)
- Arq Premium – $60/year – Five computers included! 1TB storage (more buyable at $0.59/mo for 100GB, prorated)
- Acronis TrueImage
- Synology Drive
- Synology Hyper Backup
- Synology C2
- Synology Hybrid Cloud
- BoxCryptor
- Tarsnap
- [email protected]
- 00:32:40 CSF-Carbon Copy Cloner now clones system volume on M1 Macs*
- CCC6 Calls this “Legacy Bootable”
- Snapshot Disk Usage
- 00:36:40 John-871-Mapping TM Drive Via IP Address, The Conclusion
- 00:37:54 Rob-871-Time Machine over the Internet*
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:44:13 Ran out of DHCP Addresses
- 00:51:26 Dave’s iPhone Battery is Depleting Too Quickly*
- 00:56:33 Joe-Blocking Scammers*
- 01:04:54 Dave’s not running IPv6
- 01:06:19 Dan-Drive Encryption Exists on T2 Macs even Without FileVault*
- How FileVault and the T2 Security Chip work together in newer Macs
- To enable auto login with FileVault enabled:
- First: Check Mac is capable of this with
fdesetup supportsauthrestart
- Second: Authorize bypass
sudo fdesetup authrestart -delayminutes -1
- First: Check Mac is capable of this with
- 01:12:42 MGG 871 Outtro