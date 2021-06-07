Swipe Left (or right, depending upon your settings) > … > Flag

What is Amazon Sidewalk and how to disable it?

, or one week early (and ad-free) by joining

. With locations in over 35 airports across the country,

CLEAR

is making it safer, easier, and faster to reunite with loved ones or take that much-needed vacation.

Sign up for CLEAR

now and get your first two months of

CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB

.