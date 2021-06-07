Your two favorite geeks answer your questions about Target Disk Mode, using your Apple TV Remote to turn off your TV, removing words from predictive text, and more. On top of that, they share a few Mail-based quick tips and an entire pile (yep, the whole thing!) of Cool Stuff Found. Press play and learn (at least) five new things with John and Dave!
MGG 874: Swiping Left (or Right!), Suspicious Packages, and Cool Stuff Found
Your two favorite geeks answer your questions about Target Disk Mode, using your Apple TV Remote to turn off your TV, removing words from predictive text, and more. On top of that, they share a few Mail-based quick tips and an entire pile (yep, the...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: CLEAR. With locations in over 35 airports across the country, CLEAR is making it safer, easier, and faster to reunite with loved ones or take that much-needed vacation. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.
SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
SPONSOR: Listen to Business Movers: The Enlightenment of Steve Jobs on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or one week early (and ad-free) by joining Wondery Plus.
SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: PDFPen from Smile – PDFpen is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and now includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 874 for Monday, June 7, 2021
-
Quick Tips
-
Cool Stuff Found
- 00:07:56 Brother J-CSF-Suspicious Package to inspect macOS Installer Packages*
- 00:09:18 UncleP-CSF-File Juicer and Site Sucker
- 00:12:32 Stephan-CSF-SplashID Password Manager*
- 00:15:44 Michael-CSF-Quick and Dirty NAS on the Cheap*
- 00:19:07 Mitchell-CSF-PocketTube Browser Extension*
- 00:20:47 Jeremy-CSF-Motion Sonic hand-control music effects
- 00:22:30 Jeff Gamet-CSF-What is Amazon Sidewalk and how to disable it?*
- 00:31:52 Scott-CSF-BLEUnlock to Lock and Unlock Your Mac based upon device proximity*
- 00:34:12 SPONSOR: Listen to Business Movers: The Enlightenment of Steve Jobs on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or one week early (and ad-free) by joining Wondery Plus.
- 00:36:07 SPONSOR: CLEAR. With locations in over 35 airports across the country, CLEAR is making it safer, easier, and faster to reunite with loved ones or take that much-needed vacation. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.
- 00:38:05 SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
-
Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:39:22 Dave-Apple TV Remote Telling TV to Shut Up*
- 00:42:51 Jonathan-873-Make sure you have the right battery cable*
- 00:48:42 John-macOS Recovery Disk
- 00:51:51 Dennis-Deleting “In Use” Files*
lsof | grep "Installer"
-
- 00:56:17 Bill-Target Disk Mode Among Various Macs*
- 1:00:06 SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
- 01:01:52 SPONSOR: PDFPen from Smile – PDFpen is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and now includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.
-
More Questions Answered
- 01:03:14 Dominic-873-Safari’s Generic Browser Identifier
- 01:06 :03 Brian-Baffling Auto Complete Error
-
Backup Follow-up
-
01:18:57 MGG 874 Outtro