Your two favorite geeks answer your questions about Target Disk Mode, using your Apple TV Remote to turn off your TV, removing words from predictive text, and more. On top of that, they share a few Mail-based quick tips and an entire pile (yep, the whole thing!) of Cool Stuff Found. Press play and learn (at least) five new things with John and Dave!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
Woman looking suspiciously at a package - Swiping Left (or Right!), Suspicious Packages, and Cool Stuff Found — Mac Geek Gab 874 episode image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 874: Swiping Left (or Right!), Suspicious Packages, and Cool Stuff Found

7:30 AM Jun. 7th, 2021 | 01:22:06

Your two favorite geeks answer your questions about Target Disk Mode, using your Apple TV Remote to turn off your TV, removing words from predictive text, and more. On top of that, they share a few Mail-based quick tips and an entire pile (yep, the...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: CLEAR. With locations in over 35 airports across the country, CLEAR is making it safer, easier, and faster to reunite with loved ones or take that much-needed vacation. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.

SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.

SPONSOR: Listen to Business Movers: The Enlightenment of Steve Jobs on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or one week early (and ad-free) by joining Wondery Plus.

SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: PDFPen from Smile – PDFpen is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and now includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account