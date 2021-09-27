Safari 15, iOS 15, your 15th birthday, all of these are things we must embrace, right? Listen as your two favorite geeks walk you through their thoughts on it all (the first two, anyway!). That’s not all, though, as this episode has some of the best Quick Tips we’ve ever shared, plus some new chargers to look out for with your new iPhones and iPads. Press play and join John and Dave in learning at least five new things this week!

Embracing the 15s

7:30 AM Sep. 27th, 2021 | 01:14:58

Sponsors

  1. Dan Wieder

    With the AppleScript to unmount a disk, what is the correct syntax when your disk has a space in it, such as iMac Clone Backup? Or is the simpler answer just to rename the disk so it doesn’t have any spaces in it.

    • Dave Hamilton

      Great question, Dan and it’s really not a huge issue, you just need to “escape” the space with two backslashes. Here is my known-to-be-working-because-it’s-on-my-main-macMini script. The name of the drive is “Filles De Kilimanjaro-Clone” (yes, another Miles Davis tune):

      delay 15
      try
      do shell script “diskutil unmount /Volumes/Filles\\ De\\ Kilimanjaro-Clone/”
      end try

      • Dan Wieder

        Perfect. Thanks. I was jumping all around the correct syntax. Didn’t think about the double slash.

