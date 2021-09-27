Embracing the 15s

Safari 15, iOS 15, your 15th birthday, all of these are things we must embrace, right? Listen as your two favorite geeks walk you through their thoughts on it all (the first two, anyway!). That’s not all, though, as this episode has some of the best Quick Tips we’ve ever shared, plus some new chargers to look out for with your new iPhones and iPads. Press play and join John and Dave in learning at least five new things this week!

