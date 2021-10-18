Settings get more granular in iOS 15, and your tips help us find a few new places to use that! Other tips include storing your music online for free, sorting out what your car is trying to tell you, and making sense of iCloud+. That’s not all, though, your two favorite geeks answer your questions about taming Reminders, sharing Contacts, and making Numbers and Excel tell time. Press play and join John and Dave in learning at least five new things!

iCloud+, OBD-II, and iOS 15 Tricks! – Mac Geek Gab 895 episode image
iCloud+, OBD-II, and iOS 15 Tricks!

7:30 AM Oct. 18th, 2021 | 01:18:24

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

