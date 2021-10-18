Settings get more granular in iOS 15, and your tips help us find a few new places to use that! Other tips include storing your music online for free, sorting out what your car is trying to tell you, and making sense of iCloud+. That’s not all, though, your two favorite geeks answer your questions about taming Reminders, sharing Contacts, and making Numbers and Excel tell time. Press play and join John and Dave in learning at least five new things!
iCloud+, OBD-II, and iOS 15 Tricks!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 895 for Monday, October 18, 2021
- 00:01:49 Help us…and help yourself! MGG Listener Survey! Some Answers!
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:45 Pensacola Craig-QT-Set Text Size Per-App in iOS 15 Control Center
- 00:05:20 Todd-QT-Smart Photos Import with Folder Structure
- 00:06:21 Bill-QT-Use a different Mac to reset iPhone sync (last part only)
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:09:03 CSF-Bindle App for Showing Vax Status for Admission
- 00:12:03 Andrew-CSF-DS Manager Pro for your Synology DiskStations
- 00:13:19 CSF-iBroadcast online music library
- 00:15:40 CSF-Use eSIMdb to find the best eSIM to use for upcoming travels
- 00:19:25 Keep Your Video Chat Up-to-date
- 00:23:43 CSF-Dusk smart sunglasses from Ampere
- 00:26:25 CSF-Thermacell LIV – Mosquito protection for your yard
- 00:28:42 CSF-Verizon Stream TV
- 00:30:01 CSF-Kidde Networkable SMART CO2 and Smoke Alarm
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:40:44 Steve-Don’t Get Caught and iCloud Private Relay
- 00:44:32 Jim-How does Apple’s iCloud Private Relay work?
- 00:49:07 Everett-iCloud+ Custom Email Domain limitations
- 00:54:06 Greg-iOS 15’s New iCloud Data Recovery Service
- 00:58:50 Stephan-894-Stopping Excel from Auto-Formatting Data
- (also Joel, Dan, Bill, Jeremy, Dale, Tim, Mike, and more!)
- 01:01:36 Mark-894-Odd Keyboard Issue Solved
- 01:03:47 Lauren-OBD-II Reader Recommendations
- 01:15:19 MGG 895 Outtro