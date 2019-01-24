Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont for a chat about the 35th Anniversary of the Macintosh and Mojave upgrade updates.
TDO 2019-01-24: Happy Birthday Macintosh
- 35 Years Ago Today Steve Jobs Launched Macintosh
- Mojave on a Mac Pro: Report
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed