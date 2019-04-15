Siri, Stringify, Space Lens, and Emergency Bypass don’t all begin with the letter ‘S’, but they have one thing in common: your two favorite geeks discuss them in this week’s episode of Mac Geek Gab. In addition, listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton answer your questions, including some about migrating to a new Mac the right way. The best way. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 757: Migration Is (Not Only) For The Birds
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Malwarebytes for Mac – Malwarebytes detects and removes viruses, ransomware, and other malware so you are protected and your machine keeps running silky smooth.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 757 for Monday, April 15, 2019
- 00:01:59 Emergency Mixer Migration!
- 00:06:47 Michael-Connecting old Display to New Mac
- 00:11:17 Barbara-Siri and My Card Save the Day
- 00:14:15 Dropbox’s New 3 Device Limit
- Disk Utility warnings in OS X Mojave and OneDrive for mac
- 00:25:11 Robert-Stringify is Shutting Down
- 00:41:37 Mark-CSF-756-Anker Roav SmartCharge Car Kit F2
- 00:43:14 Greg-CSF-756-Wired FM Modulator
- 00:45:38 Keith-CSF-756-Anycar Bluetooth Adapters
- 00:47:06 Bruce-CSF-756-SystemName & WiFi Signal
- 00:48:44 Gary-CSF-756-RoboKiller App
- 00:50:57 Joe-CSF-ToQi Base
- 00:52:58 James-CSF-PageTurn for iOS
- 00:54:24 DaveGinsburg-Presenter mode in Pages for iPad has Auto-Scroll
- 00:55:31 CSFR-BackupLoupe
- 00:57:31 CSF-Space Lens in CleanMyMac X
- 01:00:33 Chris-Migrating to a New Family Mac
- 01:12:55 Andrew-Apps to install on new Mac
- 01:20:53 Andrew-macOS Recovery Options and Disk Repair
- 01:28:04 TJ-756-iOS Emergency Bypass
- 01:30:20 MGG 757 Outtro
