Migration Is (Not Only) For The Birds – Mac Geek Gab 757

Siri, Stringify, Space Lens, and Emergency Bypass don’t all begin with the letter ‘S’, but they have one thing in common: your two favorite geeks discuss them in this week’s episode of Mac Geek Gab. In addition, listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton answer your questions, including some about migrating to a new Mac the right way. The best way. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Boeing 757 with Mac Geek Gab logo and text Migration Is (Not Only) For The Birds – Mac Geek Gab 757
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 757: Migration Is (Not Only) For The Birds

8:31 AM Apr. 15th, 2019 | 01:32:51

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

