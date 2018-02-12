It’s always something, isn’t it? The more computers – and devices – we have, the more issues there are. This week, that’s no different, as there are several network-related questions your two favorite geeks tackle “on-air” for you to hear. HomePod arrived, and first experiences with that are discussed. Finally, some Cool Stuff Found to help round out the episode.
MGG 696: Network Speeds, HomePod, Vectors, and Dead Drives
It’s always something, isn’t it? The more computers – and devices – we have, the more issues there are. This week, that’s no different, as there are several network-related questions your two favorite geeks tackle “on-air” for you to hear. HomePod arrived, and first experiences...
Sponsors
Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone, now 64-bit!
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 696 for Monday, February 12, 2018
- 00:02:07 Dave got caught… on the ice!
- 00:02:50 Tom-Is my drive Dead?
- 00:07:53 Simon-Sharing USB Printer on Network
- 00:11:40 Bob-identifying network speed issues
- 00:16:03 John’s house might be a Faraday cage
- 00:17:27 Debbie-Using 2.4GHz-only devices with Mesh
- 00:23:44 SPONSOR: BareBones Software. BBEdit 12.1 is now 64-bit!
- 00:26:48 Dan-Issues updating to 10.13.3
- 00:32:23 Daniel-Creating shared folders causes freezes
- 00:42:07 John-CSF-SongShift to transfer playlists to Apple Music
- 00:43:23 Joe-CSF-Synology’s Podcast Generator
- 00:44:36 CSF-SoundSource
- 00:46:31 HomePod Thoughts
- 00:59:39 Giles-695-Copying videos to iPad without Converting
- 01:03:29 Erick-695-Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo for Vectors
- 01:07:12 Patrick-695-QT-Going from Finder to Terminal
- 01:08:54 Thomas-macOS Server Device Management Features
- 01:15:55 Patrick-695-Transmit for macOS still exists
- 01:17:25 Robb-Graphic for Vector editing on macOS and iPad
- 01:18:15 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Patrick M., Abdullah B., Frank A., Paul M., Mark R., Barry F., Neal L., Scott F., John G., James C., Joe S., Ari L., Gary W., Louis-Michel, Josh O., Paulo B., Margaret M., David G., Daniel P.
- 01:20:45 MGG Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network