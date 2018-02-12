Network Speeds, HomePod, Vectors, and Dead Drives – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 696

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

It’s always something, isn’t it? The more computers – and devices – we have, the more issues there are. This week, that’s no different, as there are several network-related questions your two favorite geeks tackle “on-air” for you to hear. HomePod arrived, and first experiences with that are discussed. Finally, some Cool Stuff Found to help round out the episode.

MGG 696: Network Speeds, HomePod, Vectors, and Dead Drives

7:30 PM Feb. 12th, 2018 | 01:22:24 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

It’s always something, isn’t it? The more computers – and devices – we have, the more issues there are. This week, that’s no different, as there are several network-related questions your two favorite geeks tackle “on-air” for you to hear. HomePod arrived, and first experiences...

Sponsors

Sponsor: BBEdit: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone, now 64-bit!

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account