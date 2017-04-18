What We Want in Apple’s Pro iMac – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-18

Apple says an iMac with pro features is coming later this year, but didn’t elaborate on exactly what that entails. Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about what they’d like to see in the new model. Spoiler: they were able to distill that down to two words.

