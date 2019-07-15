Your questions answered, including migrating photos, syncing movies, moving to a new Mac, which earbuds to get, smart bulbs, and much more. Plus, there’s never a lack of things to swipe. And on your iPhone and Mac, that’s a good thing. Come learn five new things with John and Dave!
MGG 770: Swiper, More Swiping!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 770 for Monday, July 15, 2019
- 00:01:50 Domenico-QT-Turn off VPN when setting up Smart Home Devices
- 00:05:31 Keith-QT-More Swiping
- 00:13:22 Bob-Reliable Local Network Backup Options
- 00:23:19 Make a backup of your backup!
- 00:29:08 Ed-Folder Sharing without Dropbox
- 00:32:30 Rolling to two new iMacs at once
- 00:49:27 Bruce-CSF-769-ISOtunes PRO Earplug Headphones
- 00:50:53 CSF-Optoma NuForce BE Free6
- 00:53:12 Bob-AirPods work great on a Bike
- 00:54:41 Nathan-Migrating from Google Photos to iCloud Photo Library
- 01:03:03 Eduardo-Syncing iMovie Libraries with iCloud Drive
- 01:07:11 Scott-How much free space do I really have?
- 01:11:18 Greg-769-CSF-Scanner Pro
- 01:12:02 Ty-CSF-Lirum Device Info
- 01:14:23 CSF-Wyze Bulbs
- 01:19:14 ecobee SmartThermostat with Alexa
- 01:22:56 Dave on MBW on 7/16
- 01:23:24 Gilles-769-Storing on NAS is not backup
- 01:24:46 Bob-769-Now What Do You Think About Zoom?
- 01:30:26 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- 01:32:41 Mark-QT-Drag documents from one printer to another
- 01:33:56 MGG 770 Outtro
