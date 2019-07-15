Swiper, More Swiping! – Mac Geek Gab 770

Your questions answered, including migrating photos, syncing movies, moving to a new Mac, which earbuds to get, smart bulbs, and much more. Plus, there’s never a lack of things to swipe. And on your iPhone and Mac, that’s a good thing. Come learn five new things with John and Dave!

Swiper from Dora with caption Swiper, More Swiping! – Mac Geek Gab 770
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 770: Swiper, More Swiping!

7:36 AM Jul. 15th, 2019 | 01:38:11

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

