TMO Daily Observations 2016-10-26: AAPl Q4 Earnings, Microsoft’s Surface Studio

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple’s fourth quarter earnings report numbers came out yesterday, and some say they look good while other say they look bad. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their perspectives on how Apple is performing, plus they offer up their reactions to Microsoft’s just announced Surface Studio ahead of tomorrow’s new Mac launch event.

1:54 PM Oct. 26th, 2016 | 00:24:22 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

One Comment Add a comment

  1. Stargate2077

    I feel uncomfortable posting this comment, but I feel it is necessary. I have noticed in the last week or so of podcasts that John Martellaro has been talking over and interrupting the other people on the podcasts. While I appreciate his comments in each podcast, it makes it difficult to clearly hear the views of everyone on the podcast. I hope you all have a good day and I wish you all well.

