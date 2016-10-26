Apple’s fourth quarter earnings report numbers came out yesterday, and some say they look good while other say they look bad. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their perspectives on how Apple is performing, plus they offer up their reactions to Microsoft’s just announced Surface Studio ahead of tomorrow’s new Mac launch event.
TMO Daily Observations 2016-10-26: AAPl Q4 Earnings, Microsoft's Surface Studio
Apple’s fourth quarter earnings report numbers came out yesterday, and some say they look good while other say they look bad. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their perspectives on how Apple is performing, plus they offer up their reactions to...
- Apple Beats Guidance with Q4 Earnings, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
- Microsoft Surface Studio
- Apple ‘hello again’ Media Invites Suggest Reintroduction of Mac Product Line
- macOS Sierra 10.12.1 Leaks New MacBook Pro Images
- Apple’s ‘hello again’ Event to Include Apple TV Content Discovery App
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed
One Comment Add a comment
I feel uncomfortable posting this comment, but I feel it is necessary. I have noticed in the last week or so of podcasts that John Martellaro has been talking over and interrupting the other people on the podcasts. While I appreciate his comments in each podcast, it makes it difficult to clearly hear the views of everyone on the podcast. I hope you all have a good day and I wish you all well.